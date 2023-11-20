Target food prices in battle against inflation

The inflation caused by the rise in prices of cereals and pulses should be cause for greater worry, though there are better safeguards against it than in the case of vegetables. This is because it is usually more persisting and affects core food requirements. Food is more cereals and pulses than vegetables. Retail cereal inflation, which now rules at a high 10.65 per cent, has been in double digits for the last 14 months. Pulse inflation is at an elevated 18.79 per cent now, the highest in the last seven years. Production of both cereals and pulses has been hit mainly by climatic factors, and the next crops may also be affected. Continuing food inflation will hit the poorer sections badly and is likely to give a spurt to general inflation. The fight against inflation should therefore be fought more on the food inflation front than at a general level.