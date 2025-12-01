Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
TB fight scorecard: Good, can do better

TB fight scorecard: Good, can do better

India registers the highest decline in incidence, but still bears a third of the world’s burden.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 20:14 IST
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionTuberculosiseditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us