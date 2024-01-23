Temple should become a symbol of unity

With the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on Monday, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is a reality. It is the sacred abode of their popular deity for millions of people who will visit the temple and worship there in the years to come. The consecration was a grand spectacle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the master of ceremonies at the event.

It needs reiteration that it was inappropriate for the Prime Minister of a secular country to be so deeply involved in a religious event. The Prime Minister, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have always made the construction of the temple a part of their politics. That is why large campaigns and mobilisations were made in the country in the last many days which have culminated in the consecration on Monday. It may be noted that the consecration also marks the launch of the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which are weeks away.