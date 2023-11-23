The wages of patriarchy

While there is gender disparity in all fields of life and activities in India, one area where it is most blatant and obvious is organ donation.

According to a recent report based on a study by the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation, four out of five living organ donors in India are women, while four out of five recipients are men.

It is a reflection of the patriarchal culture in society which considers men’s lives more important than women’s.

Organ donation is allowed only within families and among close relatives.

The report suggests that the main reasons for the skewed nature of donations is the perception that male members are in greater need of retaining all their functional organs because they are breadwinners.

The idea is that men have a greater right to receive organs than women because men’s lives are more important.