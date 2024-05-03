This shocking tale demands a fair probe

The Prajwal Revanna episode of alleged sexual abuse and depredations of an unprecedented scale is shocking and deeply disturbing. The sitting MP and JD(S)-BJP candidate for Hassan has been accused of abusing a large number of women, and sleaze videos linked to him, reportedly copied from his own phone by his former driver, have circulated for about a week. He has fled the country after the videos came into the public realm a few days before the constituency went to the polls. Generally, such timing of a scandal being made public would have invited scepticism about the veracity of the videos and the charges. In this case, though, it has been widely noted that there has been no strong denial even from Prajwal’s own family, except allegations that the Congress is behind making the videos public. Instead, his own party has suspended him, perhaps in a bid to limit the damage the videos might cause to the JD(S)-BJP alliance’s chances in the next phase of elections in North Karnataka. The Karnataka government has filed a case against him and his father H D Revanna, against whom also there are charges of sexual assault, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the charges. The SIT has issued a ‘Look Out’ circular against the two. Prajwal’s counsel has asked for a week’s time for him to return to India and face the SIT.