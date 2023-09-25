Time to go all out against illegal resorts

The audit ordered by the chief minister should not end up as an eyewash as most of these encroachments and illegal constructions have the blessings of powerful politicians. While officials sometimes demolish illegal resorts, the question is why they allow them to come up in the first place. Obviously, major construction activity cannot take place within forest areas or on government land without the notice or connivance of the officials concerned. The audit should not only identify the extent of encroachment but also fix responsibility on officials. Unless some officials are brought to book and dismissed from service, our public land and forests cannot be saved from encroachers.