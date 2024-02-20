TN resolution voices South India’s concerns

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution against conducting delimitation on the basis of population reflects the views of other state governments of South India and the sentiments of the people of the region. The resolution urged the Centre not to go ahead with the delimitation process proposed to be carried out after 2026 on the basis of the census, and that if it has to be carried out, to maintain the number of seats “at the present ratio of the constituencies between the states in the state Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament.” It should be noted that the resolution was passed unanimously and even the BJP supported it in the Assembly.
This is the first time a state Assembly has passed a resolution expressing concern over the delimitation plan which will upset the present balance of Lok Sabha seats and parliamentary strength and political power between states and regions in the country.
Delimitation of constituencies on the basis of the present population will lead to inequitable representation in parliament. That would be unfair to the states that slowed down population growth through their socio-economic policies as it would reward those that failed to do so.
While the seats in the southern states are expected to decline from 129 to 103, the four states of UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will gain 22 seats. States should not be penalised for implementing a national policy, and laggards should not be rewarded for their failure.
Chief Minister M K Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu and Bihar had the same level of population in 1971 but Bihar’s population is now 1.5 times that of Tamil Nadu’s. He has also called the Modi government’s rumoured delimitation plan a conspiracy and said that Tamil Nadu would totally oppose it.
There are reports that the Modi government would go in for delimitation fairly quickly if it returns to power in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is politically entrenched in the northern states and its position would be further strengthened by such delimitation.
Delimitation was frozen in 1976 by the Indira Gandhi government and the freeze was extended by the Vajpayee government through the 84th Constitution Amendment in 2002 to until after the first census conducted post-2026, that is, on the basis of the census of 2031.
Going ahead with delimitation ahead of that time-table will not only be violative of the 84th Amendment but it will also be clearly seen as a move motivated by the BJP’s need to control the process and gain from it, to the detriment of the southern states. It will be deeply divisive and polarising. The Modi government should set at rest all concerns and apprehensions over it.