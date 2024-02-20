TN resolution voices South India’s concerns

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution against conducting delimitation on the basis of population reflects the views of other state governments of South India and the sentiments of the people of the region. The resolution urged the Centre not to go ahead with the delimitation process proposed to be carried out after 2026 on the basis of the census, and that if it has to be carried out, to maintain the number of seats “at the present ratio of the constituencies between the states in the state Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament.” It should be noted that the resolution was passed unanimously and even the BJP supported it in the Assembly.

This is the first time a state Assembly has passed a resolution expressing concern over the delimitation plan which will upset the present balance of Lok Sabha seats and parliamentary strength and political power between states and regions in the country.