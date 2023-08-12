Tomato rush: Govt should guide farmers

In Karnataka, tomato is grown mainly in Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Koppal and Haveri. The horticulture department, which has decided to distribute millions of seedlings to meet the current demand, could actually be contributing to an impending crisis due to the possibility of over-production. In India, the cropping pattern is influenced by various factors such as soil, rainfall, temperature and weather conditions. Cropping pattern is a dynamic concept and usually refers to the proportion of area under various crops at a given point of time. With technological advances, the cropping pattern should be determined based on weather forecasts and market intelligence. But with governments failing to play a proactive role, farmers are forced to take uninformed decisions.