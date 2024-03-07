TRAI proposal on caller ID welcome

If it is implemented well, CNAP can help in tackling the menace of spam calls.

Phone users now have to depend on private enterprises and apps to find out where many calls come from. Spam calls are a challenge to privacy and a major means of cyber fraud, which is assuming serious proportions. The number of cyber fraud cases is fast increasing in the country.

According to McAfee, a computer security software company, around 47% of Indian respondents stated in a survey that they had received, or knew someone who was the recipient of, a voice call scam using AI-generated audio. This figure is nearly double the global average of 25%. Financial loss is not the only problem. Loss of personal identity data like Aadhaar and PAN details and situations involving loss of reputation could be other consequences.

Speaking to strangers without an identity could itself becomes a matter of stress and tension for many, especially women.