<p class="bodytext">By refusing to disclose the methodology it employs to calculate train fares, the Indian Railways has undermined the citizens' right to know. The Central Information Commission (CIC), which endorsed this refusal, has landed another blow on the right. An online application was filed with the Railways in 2024, seeking detailed information on the base fare calculation mechanism for train tickets, including dynamic pricing and other factors that influenced the pricing. Rejecting the request, the Railways held that the classification and methodology in fixing fares fell under the category of “trade secret/intellectual property rights” and could not be disclosed. This category is exempted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, along with matters involving national security and personal secrecy, enabling authorities to deny information to the public. However, invoking the exemption in this case is unconvincing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On an appeal to the CIC, Information Commissioner Swagat Das found no inconsistency in the Railways’ position, ruled out intervention, and disposed of the appeal. The information sought is of high public interest because the Indian Railways is a public entity supported by the exchequer, and the paying passenger has the right to know how the fares are calculated. This right gains greater credence because the Indian Railways operates as a monopoly. The information cannot be a trade secret, as applied to a private commercial enterprise. While the Railways contend that the profits are “distributed” to the common man, the question arises whether investment in expansion and infrastructure can be considered as returning the profits to the public. Even if it does, the argument does not override the Railways’ responsibility to explain the processes of its functioning to the public.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India has invested lakhs of crores of rupees in the Railways, which reports earnings from passenger traffic of more than Rs 75,000 crore. As a State entity, it needs to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and responsibility in its functioning. At a time when fares in some trains are moving close to air ticket prices, it is important to ensure transparency in the methods of pricing. The CIC has chosen to back the Railways’ privilege, in denial of the people’s right to know. Over the years, India has seen a weakening of the RTI law and the systems it created. The information sought from the Railways should have been in the public realm even without a law. When structures established to ensure transparency in governance drift off their core objectives, the ensuing crisis calls for urgent and deep corrections.</p>