Unchanged repo rate signals upbeat mood

It was expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would maintain the interest rates at its December review meeting. It did so, while declaring that it is still pursuing an actively disinflationary policy, though it is not as anxious about inflation as it was a few months ago. It was also upbeat about growth and had good numbers to project. The repo rate currently stands at 6.5 per cent. The MPC also voted 5-1 to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the effort would be to ensure that inflation aligns with the central bank’s target of 4 per cent, and reiterated the committee’s readiness to take appropriate actions if warranted. It is the fifth time in a row that the RBI has kept the lending rates unchanged. It has continued with its cautious approach in a bid to strike a balance between stability and growth.