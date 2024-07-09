Wake up now to air pollution reality

Nevertheless, much more needs to be done. To begin with, action must be taken to decarbonise the power grid. Given that India has the responsibility of lifting a large percentage of people out of poverty, we cannot eliminate all fossil fuels at one go. For instance, about 75% of India’s power is generated from coal. That problem will have to be solved gradually. Thus, it is important that the Global North help the South to meet planetary requirements for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The United States and Europe can help in two ways: by cutting their own GHG emissions drastically in keeping with the spirit of the Kyoto Protocol, and by transferring clean technologies to countries of the Global South without charging extortionate fees.