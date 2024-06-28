Wanted: A Speaker who speaks for all

The election of the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha was a missed opportunity for the government to signal its willingness to work with the Opposition, and to make Parliament a forum for consensus rather than confrontation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a consensus when he said that “to run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance.” But neither the government’s positions on the election of the Speaker nor the proceedings of the House show the ruling party and Modi following that line.

The Speaker was elected by a voice vote, and it was the first time in decades that an election was held for the post. This was because of the government’s unwillingness to concede the position of the Deputy Speaker to the Opposition.

In the past, the Opposition has held the position, underlining the principle that the House belongs to all, and not just to the ruling party.