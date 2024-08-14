Waqf Bill: Intent and action are at odds

The new Waqf Amendment Bill, which proposes to make sweeping changes in how waqfs–unique Islamic charitable endowments—are managed, has invited strong opposition and criticism from the community and the Opposition. Introduced in the last session, the Bill has been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament. The Opposition has described it as ‘unconstitutional’, ‘anti-minority’, and ‘divisive’. Waqfs have an important role in the religious, social, and economic life of the Muslim community. They are properties given by Muslims for religious, charitable, and other purposes. It is estimated that there are about 9.4 lakh acres of such property, worth about Rs 1.2 lakh crore. These are controlled by waqf boards, often criticised for mismanagement, inefficiency, and even corruption. The declared aim of the amendments is to manage the boards well, but the government has sought to do it in a way that is seen as arbitrary and insensitive.