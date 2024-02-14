Will legislation help curb malpractices?

There are recurrent reports of cheating in exams from all over the country. Many of them have political dimensions, too. Parties in the Opposition have tried to put ruling parties in the dock over incidents of leakage of question papers and other malpractices. At least 41 instances of paper leaks have caused disruption of recruitment processes for government jobs in 15 states over the past five years. As many as 1.4 crore applicants for about 1 lakh posts have been affected. In some cases, exams that were cancelled because of malpractice were not held for many months. The bill mentions 15 actions, such as leakage of question paper or answer, as unfair means. The offenders might face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 crore. Harsher punishment has been prescribed in the case of organised paper leaks. The offences will be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. The police can act without a warrant and offences cannot be settled through compromise.