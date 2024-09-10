Yettinahole: Not all it was made out to be

The recent inauguration of Stage 1 of the ambitious but controversial Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raises many questions about its effectiveness, ecological impact, and financial prudence. First conceived in 1972, when the G S Paramashivaiah Committee recommended diverting rivers and streams in Malnad region to feed water to the arid districts of Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura, the project has over the years taken a much larger shape. As it stands today, the Yettinahole project aims to supply drinking water to the seven drought-prone districts of Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru (Rural), and Ramanagara by harnessing the flood waters of the tributaries of Nethravati river during monsoon. The project cost, which was estimated at Rs 8,323 crore in 2012, went up to Rs 12,912 crore in 2014 and is now conservatively put at over Rs 23,000 crore. A near-tripling of cost within a dozen years is not a creeping rise in cost but an exploding one, suggesting that something is not quite right somewhere. With the completion of Stage 1, water will flow a distance of 31 km and from there will temporarily be diverted to the Vani Vilas Sagar Valley. In Stage 2, a 250-km gravity canal and feeder canals of several hundred km will be constructed to fill over 500 tanks in the parched districts.