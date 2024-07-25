'Effortless' is a myth

Dispelling the notion of ‘effortless’, Roger Federer speaks, “I say that as someone who has heard that word a lot. ‘Effortless’. People would say my play was effortless. Most of the time, they meant it as a compliment... But it used to frustrate me when they would say, ‘He barely broke a sweat!’ Or ‘Is he even trying?’ The truth is, I had to work very hard…to make it look easy. I got that reputation because my warm-ups at the tournaments were so casual that people didn’t think I had been training hard. But I had been working hard... Before the tournament, when nobody was watching.”