Elections in Amritsar will have an impact on India’s policy towards Pakistan

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded in its manifesto that the Attari and Hussainiwala borders with Pakistan be opened for trade and tourism. It is the only political party to formally demand the resumption of border trade and tourism with Pakistan. Most other parties broadly concur with the Union government’s current policy that Pakistan must eschew cross-border terrorism before any bilateral initiatives can resume.

With the SAD seeking land exchange with Pakistan to make Kartarpur Sahib a part of India, some foreign policy skirmishes between Punjab and the Union government on foreign policy can be expected after the ongoing elections. The Kartarpur corridor has emotive resonance in Punjab because it provides access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The BJP may have walked into an Akali trap by simultaneously, but separately, promising to get back Pakistan-occupied parts of Kashmir.

All the same, when the next Union government decides to launch any new Pakistan initiative, it cannot ignore an SAD proposal to convert Punjab’s entire border with Pakistan into a Special Economic Zone. It appeals to common sense in economic diplomacy.

While the SAD’s foreign policy proposals have the inherent disadvantage that it is coming from the Opposition, this is not so with BJP’s Sandhu, given the conventional wisdom that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon be a third-term Prime Minister. His vision document and manifesto for Amritsar, released on May 23, has a heavy dose of external affairs for this constituency. But it is also high on pragmatism, unlike the SAD manifesto.