Electoral bonds speak of a larger collapse

It should now be clear to any reasonable person that the scheme of electoral bonds was an extortion racket, even if one grants that (to be charitable to the designers of this ignominy), it was not the intention with which it was devised.

The legalised corruption that the scheme unleashed will be studied and analysed for a long time. It will go down as a milestone in the history of scandals. The remarkable and audited documentation that it leaves behind reveals the specifics of the transactions in all their horror. Particularly concerning are:

Pharma companies and their donations in the wake of investigations into the quality of drugs

Investigations that began and stopped after “donations,” one leading to the proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal

Long-pending clearances and other accommodations in favour of business houses against payments and