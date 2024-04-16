Elon Musk’s Tesla bait-and-switch is getting old

By Liam Denning

In case you didn’t know that Tesla Inc. is on the cusp of a new wave of growth, it is now slashing its workforce by more than one-in-ten. It’s all there in the memo.

Chief Executive Elon Musk informed the ranks this weekend that more than 14,000 of them — based on year-end 2023 figures — would be leaving the electric vehicle manufacturer forthwith. The announcement is one part regret, three parts optimism. The phrase “next phase of growth” appears up top and in the kicker, with a derivative of it somewhere in the middle, too. This is all quite normal corporate stuff: Companies doing big layoffs must emphasize the leaner, fitter organism that will emerge. But this is Tesla at an interesting moment in its development, so the context matters.

The past year has witnessed a sequence of events concerning Tesla that mark it out as a car company. It has built too many vehicles relative to demand. It has slashed prices to shift them, with decidedly mixed results. Margins have been squeezed as a result. It has launched a flashy new model to reinject some vigor, with less-than-certain success. And it has done its best to reposition itself in the minds of investors as an artificial intelligence company.