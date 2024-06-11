Emmanuel Macron’s dangerous bid to unmask Marine Le Pen

Taking the fight to the far-right, the thinking goes, will expose Le Pen and her 28-year-old No. 2 Jordan Bardella as being all opposition and no proposition. It’s been hard to glean what the National Rally stands for after years of dropping its most toxic policies to widen its appeal.

It no longer wants to quit the EU after the mess of Brexit, yet does want French exceptions to EU law. It no longer wants to quit the Schengen free travel area yet wants a “dual border” for France and the EU involving systematic checks.

It no longer supports retirement at 60 yet doesn’t support Macron’s hike to 64 either. All rather vague and estimated by one think tank to add over €102 billion a year in public spending.

Macron perhaps also hopes to craft a united front out of slabs of the center-left and center-right — respectively scoring around 14 per cent and 7 per cent in Sunday’s vote — and strike a chord with the kind of silent majority that rallied to Charles De Gaulle after the May 1968 student protests.

But it’s a hell of a gamble. The strong showing for Le Pen’s party in European elections indicates support far beyond the anti-Semitic xenophobic incarnation of her Holocaust-denying father’s original vehicle or the anti-globalist populism of her 2017 presidential bid.

Luc Rouban, author of a book analyzing support for Le Pen, found she appealed to those who had difficulty paying their bills and also to those who had a hunger for authority and executive power. Both the left behind and the well-off, in other words.

Which is why there’s a high likelihood that these snap elections will look less like 1968 and more like 1997, when center-right president Jacques Chirac lost his own snap election and had to work with a left-wing government.