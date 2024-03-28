Energy security or plastic profits?

The answer is to become a top producer and exporter of petrochemicals and plastics. All PSU refineries have the target of enhancing their petrochemical integration from 7 per cent currently to 25 per cent by 2030. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has the stated objective of increasing their petrochemical intensity index from 5.9 per cent in 2022–23 to 15 per cent by 2029–30, and most of the additional petrochemical capacity is projected to be for polymers to manufacture plastics and feedstock for synthetic fibres. If we take the IOCL target as a proxy for the whole refinery sector, it would mean an expansion of petrochemical capacity linked to refineries from 14.98 MTPA (5.9% of 253.92 MTPA) to 46.49 MTPA (15% of 309.92 MTPA), i.e., an increase of 31.51 MTPA, which is more than half of the projected increase in refining capacity of 56 MTPA in about the same period. Further, India’s Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) Policy 2020–35—special economic zones intended to facilitate production of petroleum and petrochemicals—will receive investments to the tune of $213 billion by 2030. The PCPIRs are linked to end-use sectors, such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, automobiles, electronics, and textiles, to drive the demand for chemicals and petrochemicals.