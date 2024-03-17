Ephemeral memories of a continuous drought

And what can one say about our urban planners, whose job it is to think about the city as a system, and plan for its resilience into the long future? Climate change is only going to get worse over time. It will get far, far worse before things get better, if at all they get better. We may be preserving and restoring some of our lakes, but the city’s wetlands have all but disappeared. Open wells are not getting the public support they deserve. And where is the thought that needs to be put into innovative efforts such as thinking of how we can harvest water from our roads, flyovers, and metros, which turn into rivers during a spell of rain?