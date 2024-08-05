Expecting revenge attacks, Israel braces for war

For their part, the Israeli authorities are doing their best to maintain calm by sending out messages that Israel is fully prepared and there is no need to panic. Israeli army commanders are on record as saying the country’s air defences have been boosted and they are confident they can deal with any incoming rockets and drones. They also claim that the country’s friends and allies, including the Americans, Saudis, Egyptians, and Jordanians, have promised to help intercept any incoming attacks, just as they did last April.