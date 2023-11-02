Expelling Palestinians to the Sinai can’t be Israel’s answer

The paper (a translation is here, on the website that broke the story) outlines three possible scenarios for the day after the war. Option A is to withdraw after dealing with Hamas and install the more moderate Palestinian Authority in its place. Option B would be to withdraw and then ask a coalition of Arab nations to organize a post-Hamas administration in Gaza. C would move the civilian population across the border into Egypt for their safety, and then not let them back.

There are obvious reasons why option C is unlikely to happen, beginning with the fact that if there’s one thing Egyptians agree on, it’s that they don’t want to take on millions of Palestinian refugees. A second is that this would in effect repeat Israel’s 1948 expulsion of up to 700,000 Palestinians from their homes, a source of instability ever since. It would serve as a call to arms for Palestinians in the West Bank and Arabs across the region, not to mention Iran and its allies. For that reason, if no other, it is unlikely the US or still less Europe would endorse such a solution, leaving Israel in a very lonely position indeed.

It is the paper’s reasoning that’s of interest. It goes through the obstacles to each scenario and concludes that the first suggestion — putting the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza — would be the most dangerous. It would, according to the authors, pose an “existential’’ threat to the state of Israel, because it would be seen as a victory for Hamas and, unlike in Germany after World War II, there would be no moderate opposition to Hamas in Gaza to facilitate the area’s “de-Nazification.’’ A new Hamas generation would take charge and restart attacks on Israel, which would then find it difficult to recruit soldiers from a demoralized population. Option B is ruled out for similar reasons.

The potential downsides to C aren’t discussed, other than to acknowledge that Israel would have to work hard to persuade the US and other allies of the policy’s legitimacy, which is, of course, an understatement. The hope, according to the paper, is that unlike the other options, what amounts to ethnic cleansing would help Israel solve the Gaza problem once and for all and deter Hezbollah from attempting an attack on Israel from the North, given the dire consequences that befell Gaza when Hamas did the same.

I don’t envy Israel’s decision makers. A policy that fed Hamas and encouraged the expansion of Jewish settlements on the West Bank to weaken the more moderate Palestinian Authority has left the government with no good choices. It needs to punish and defeat Hamas, all while preventing the war’s expansion and sparing the civilians Hamas has used as a key part of its defenses, not to mention the 238 hostages still in captivity.

It’s an impossible task — according to Gaza’s health authority the death toll from Israel’s retaliation is already over 8,000 — and it needs a far-sighted strategy to have any chance of success. But a second “Nakba,’’ or catastrophe, as the Palestinians call their 1948 expulsions, is neither an effective nor an acceptable way to ensure Israel’s security.