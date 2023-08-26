Faculty in fetters: Curbs on campuses will do lasting damage

We are fast approaching the state of full-blown totalitarianism that turns campuses into propaganda arenas for the ideology of the state and mutes all free voices. There is nothing ironical in the fact that India has started mirroring its rival China in this matter. After a brief recovery from the mayhem of the cultural revolution, the campuses in the neighbouring country are now fully controlled by the Communist Party of China. Classes and teachers are monitored, syllabus and curriculum are aligned with the party ideology. Student activism is unthinkable in China and done at great risk. Similarly, one can look at Iran for a comparable situation on the campuses. The Islamic revolution did not feel complete without making the campus subservient to the ruling ideology. The most recent revolt against the dress rules for women in Iran energised the universities but it was swiftly controlled by the authorities. Students and teachers were jailed for supporting or participating in the movement.

The memories of the Soviet Union where even biology and psychology had to submit to the party ideology or the McCarthian terror tell us that the present-day Indian rulers are inheritors not only of the Nazi thought but would also do Stalin and McCarthy proud. Authoritarian regimes abhor free campuses but democracies cannot thrive or even survive if campuses are not independent of the regime.

The Global Public Policy Institute has given India a 'C' grade in its Academic Freedom Index – just a notch above E, where you find China and Iran. Academic freedom has been measured by asking questions regarding “freedom to research and teach, freedom of academic exchange and dissemination, institutional autonomy, campus integrity and freedom of academic and cultural expression”. The Indian record is poor on all counts.