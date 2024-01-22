Faith and State are a powerful mix for Modi

At the center of this throng will be one man: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not surprising in the least, but for most of India’s history it would have been. Modi’s centrality to this ritual goes a long way toward explaining why, as he prepares to launch his campaign for a third term, his position atop India’s rambunctious politics seems unassailable.

India’s prime minister is above and beyond mere politics now: For a solid plurality of the electorate, he has become a representation of the revival of both faith and state. No Indian leader since Mohandas K. “Mahatma” Gandhi has been so closely associated with its predominantly Hindu civilizational and religious heritage. And Modi is more explicit about his commitment to this project than the British-educated Gandhi ever was. The Mahatma was conscious, always, that India’s communal fabric is fragile and strove mostly to repair it; under Modi it is dangerously frayed and torn.