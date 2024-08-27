Families are going into debt for Disney vacations

Disney stories, and the characters who populate them, are deeply embedded in American pop culture, and many families consider a trip to Disney-themed parks to be a rite of passage. The Magic Kingdom theme park at Disney World is the biggest amusement park in the world by attendance, drawing more than 17.1 million visitors in 2022, according to a report by AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm. The second biggest is Disneyland in California, which drew more than 16.8 million visitors in the same year.