Fate lurks around the corner

Ever striving to be the perfect host, I got up before the crack of dawn, made coffee to the exact specifications of my epicurean friend and, waking him up and asking him to get ready chop chop, I went into the bathroom for a shave and a shower. That’s when it hit me. I had just run the razor over the two-day stubble on my cheek once when I found my hand behaving like a liberated soul which had lost its tether with the body it was attached to and started doing its own independent dance. Sensing that something was amiss, I rushed out of the bathroom or rather staggered out of it because, by then, my right leg had started misbehaving too, and banged on the door of the other bathroom where Ramdas had gone in for his bath. Hearing the commotion, my wife had got up too and between the two of them (A towel-clad Ramdas having hurried out of the bathroom by then) they managed to dress me up.