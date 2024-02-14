Fencing borders for a closed Bharat

The closure of this 1643 km long international border with Myanmar violates the principle of ‘non-refoulement’. While India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on the Status of Refugees, it is bound by the ‘non-refoulement’ principle in customary international law, ensuring that no one should be returned to a country where they would face torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or irreparable harm. Following the military coup of February 1, 2021, in Myanmar, thousands of its fleeing citizens, across religious and ethnic lines, have crossed over to the Indian side, seeking protection and shelter. While the Manipur government adopts a strict and hostile attitude, the Mizoram state government has been more welcoming. Some Myanmar refugees have even travelled to New Delhi, where the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is located, seeking asylum and official refugee status.