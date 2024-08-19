Finding answers to human-elephant conflict

A week ahead of the conference, the Karnataka Forest Department invited researchers for online interaction on research findings in the areas of addressing the conflict, leveraging technology, collaboration in community participation, protocols to deal with wild elephants and communication with stake holders. Some of the key takeaways that emerged in the interaction are that the elephants’ behaviour inside forests and also while straying outside has changed considerably, use of drone and artificial intelligence have been employed to identify hundreds of elephants in protected areas and assess their weight to know drug doses if they are involved in conflict and are to be immobilised. The media’s role is also found essential for education and awareness among the communities.