Dark decision on power connections

The Karnataka government’s decision to repeal a rule which made it mandatory for buildings to possess an occupation certificate (OC) to get an electricity connection is not only questionable but is also retrograde, and will throw urban planning into chaos, giving a free run to unscrupulous builders.

During Congress rule in 2014, the urban development department had sought the cooperation of the energy department to prevent illegal buildings from mushrooming all over the state, especially in urban areas like Bengaluru. Following this, the then Energy Minister D K Shivakumar was instrumental in bringing about an amendment to the rules to bar power supply to buildings which did not possess OCs. Occupation certificates are issued by local bodies only if the building adheres to the sanctioned plan, by-laws, and safety standards, and is fit for habitation. Structures which flout these norms are denied OCs. As a disincentive, the government had also ordered that buildings without occupancy certificates could obtain temporary power connections for which they would have to pay a higher tariff.

The new amendment is welcome to the limited extent that it will come as a blessing to about five lakh households in Bengaluru. A majority suffer from some violation or the other as the by-laws themselves are impractical and unrealistic. While they deserve relief, there is absolutely no logic in extending the benefit to apartments and commercial buildings that have wantonly violated setback rules and zoning regulations or have encroached on roads and public spaces and even constructed extra floors illegally. While this no doubt smacks of malafide, it would also be safe to conclude that the Bommai government’s decision was not motivated by the overall public good, but taken with an eye on the upcoming BBMP elections. Arguments that the government was losing revenue or that people were submitting fake OCs are without substance. Loss of revenue cannot be grounds for condoning grave irregularity, rather, the government should have been more concerned about upholding the rule of law.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar’s contention that the old rule went against the fundamental aspirations of the electricity law and the government’s aim to provide “light for all” is faulty as the very purpose of any detrimental rule is to cause inconvenience to the law breakers. While the concession offered to individual households should continue, exempting big builders and major violators from the ‘no-occupation certificate, no power’ rule is wholly unjustified and should be rescinded immediately.