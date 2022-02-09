Education allocations: Cuts unfortunate

Education was among the sectors worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Students of all stages, from primary schools to research institutions, have been affected and the learning loss has set back the lives of all students. There were expectations that the loss could be recouped, but schools and colleges have alternated between closures and reopening. Children belonging to the socially and educationally weaker sections, especially in the rural areas, are the worst hit, as most of them do not have access to the facilities needed for digital learning. The government had promised to give a boost to the stricken sector but the budgetary allocations for the next year do not back up the promise. The Economic Survey had underlined the need to increase investment in government schools because there was a rush of students to them. This does not seem to be happening.

The Budget has made an allocation of Rs 1,04,278 crore for education and this marks an increase of Rs 11,054 crore from the 2021-22 allocation. But this is a deceptive increase, especially taking inflation into account. Though the outlay for school education saw an increase of Rs 9,000 crore, this was over a reduction in allocation during the pandemic years. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has an allocation of Rs 37,383.36 crore, but this is less than the 2019 allocation. No allocation has been made for the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls, which is aimed at girls from the weaker and marginalised sections, and the Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan, meant for adult education, both of which were once projected as important initiatives. The allocation for the mid-day meals scheme has also been reduced, and this can lead to more dropouts at a time when hunger levels are rising.

The Budget’s focus is on digitalisation and e-learning. It has proposed the ‘e-Vidya’ scheme, with ‘one class, one TV channel’ and 200 channels of learning content. While digital learning is very important in pandemic times, it may not benefit a large number of students. Almost 80% of the children enrolled in government schools have no access to digital facilities. Many schools do not have computers and internet connections. About 20% of them do not have power connections. The poor have found it hard to buy smartphones, too. The allocation for digital training for teachers has also been cut. So, while digital learning should be promoted, it is doubtful how far it will benefit students in the present situation. The New Education Policy proposed spending 6% of the GDP on education. But the budgetary allocation has only hovered around 3%. It is unfortunate that education is not getting the priority that it should.