Raids on critics misuse of State power

The line that runs through the raids by government departments and enforcement agencies on media houses, individuals and other organisations is a note of warning to everyone that State power could be wielded against anyone who is not seen to be on its side. The latest to be targeted are former civil servant and human rights activist Harsh Mander and actor and social worker Sonu Sood. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at some premises linked to Mander in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe last week. Sood’s premises in Mumbai and a Lucknow-based realty company, which did business with him, were raided by Income Tax officials. Mander has been a critic of the Modi government and the ruling party. The raids on Sood were launched a day after he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and was appointed the Aam Aadmi Party’s brand ambassador.

While governments in the past have misused their machinery and agencies, too, none has deployed them so systematically against critics, dissenters and political opponents as the present one has. A statement signed by over 700 intellectuals and activists has said that “the current raids…are to be viewed as part of a continuing chain of abuse of State institutions to threaten, intimidate and try to silence every critic of the present government.” A number of media organisations that were critical of the government were raided in recent weeks. The Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over them. Relatives and associates of opposition leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were subjected to raids in the last few months. These and such other actions by government agencies send out the message that critics of the government would be harassed and punished by its agencies.

Criticism of such actions has not deterred the government and it has nonchalantly continued with them. That shows that they are part of a policy adopted by the government and would continue, whatever the criticism. Such actions have also resulted in the arrest of protesters and critics and the foisting of most serious charges like involvement in “anti-national’’ activities against them. Courts have criticised such actions, too. They shrink the democratic space and make the State more and more authoritarian and lawless. The State should protect and enforce the rule of law but it is seen as acting beyond the law. By misusing and suborning State agencies and making them act according to its wishes and political needs, the government is also destroying the institutional framework of the State. That exposes the citizens to the marauding State, robbing them of their rights.