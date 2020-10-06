Science ranking should ring alarm bells

India’s poor performance in the Nature science index rankings is a measure of the poor state of science in the country. The only two cities to figure in the first 100 science cities of the world are Bengaluru and Kolkata, and they have just made it. Bengaluru is ranked 97, having dropped from 93 last year, and Kolkata is close behind at 99, but with an improvement from 121 last year. Other cities are far behind. Mumbai went down four places, from 128 to 132, while Delhi dropped from 145 to 163. Pune, which had figured at the 169th place last time, did not make it to the top 200 this year. Beijing tops the list, with New York, Boston, San Francisco and Shanghai coming next in that order. Four other Chinese cities — Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Hefei — have ranked among the top 20, and there are 21 in the first 100.

The rankings are based on the output in selected science journals, patents and other reliable measures of scientific achievement. High research and development (R&D) expenditure, concentration of research facilities and specialist facilities and ability to attract global science talent are other factors. What the rankings have shown is that even the best city in India is behind 96 others that did better. India spends only 0.7% of its GDP on R&D, while China spends 2.1%, and that makes a difference. Whether even the meagre spending is best utilised is also a relevant question. The standards of science education are poor at school, college and university levels. There is not a single science and technology institution which is truly of world standard. The best students often migrate to other countries for study, research or jobs. There is no ecosystem that encourages and nourishes science and gives a boost to scientific talent. It is not realised that the much-touted ‘atmanirbharta’ policy will remain just a slogan and a farce without science and technology supporting it. Those who make the call for self-reliance should realise this.

Progress of science, performance of science students and researchers and scientific achievements call for adherence to a rational value system and demands the cultivation of scientific temperament. An open society where questioning of established truths is encouraged and where there is scope and freedom for new thinking and innovation is ideal for the growth and development of science. The room for this may be shrinking in the country. Even the Indian Science Congress witnesses claims about ancient India’s scientific feats and cow urine therapy is prescribed by ministers for all ailments, including Covid-19. The low ranks and no ranks for the country are therefore no surprise.