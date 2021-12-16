Union Minister Ajay Mishra's position untenable

The finding of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was the result of a “pre-planned conspiracy’’ has changed the complexion of the case. From the beginning, the Uttar Pradesh police had downplayed the case of violence against farmers agitating against the farm laws. According to reports and eyewitness accounts, Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, had driven his car into the crowd of farmers and opened fire, killing the farmers. The Supreme Court was not happy with the investigation of the case by the state police and had upgraded the SIT by adding three IPS officers to it “to preserve the faith and trust of people”, and appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Rakesh Jain to monitor it. The SIT has raised the case to a new level now.

The SIT has submitted in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court that the killings “did not happen due to negligence or callousness” and that the actions of the accused were “deliberate, with an intention to kill.” It has sought dropping of the original charges of death due to negligence and rash driving and adding of the charges of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention. The fresh charges are to be framed under Section 307 and others, which were not part of the FIR lodged after the incident. Ashish Mishra, who is the main accused, and 12 others who were booked under Section 302 of the IPC for murder and other charges, are lodged in jail now. They will also face fresh charges.

The court has accepted the new charges, except the charge of common intent. The addition of the charge of conspiracy would make the position of Ajay Mishra more vulnerable. The minister had tried to defend his son and claimed that he was not involved in the violence. He has also said in public that the agitating farmers had attacked the vehicle which lost control and ran over them. The charge of a “pre-planned conspiracy’’ behind the incident might even lead the investigation to him. The farmers and others had demanded the minister's resignation or dismissal. Now, the demand is bound to become stronger. The case has a lot of resonance with the farmers and is especially sensitive at a time when the state is heading for Assembly elections. The BJP has tried to shield Ajay Mishra and the Prime Minister has not listened to demands for his dismissal. But the new turn in the case might make continued support for Mishra more difficult.

