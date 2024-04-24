Football's moneyed goliaths win another round

The strength of the reaction is a bit surprising. A precedent for the change had already been established: In 2018, the FA dropped replays from the fifth round onward, when there are 16 teams remaining. The FA insisted that it had consulted and that all parties had accepted replays would have to go. Simultaneously, it made adjustments designed to reinforce the prestige of the tournament (formally, the “Emirates FA Cup” after its sponsor) and buttress revenues for smaller clubs — increasing the number of matches broadcast in the early rounds, before Premier League clubs enter, and scheduling all games for weekends instead of during the week.

The backlash is a barometer of concern about how the commercial success of the Premier League is shaping the future of a game played by close to 12 million people in the UK. The abolition of replays may seem like a relatively minor change; it touches a raw nerve, though, inflaming festering anxieties over how the financial interests of a small group of multibillion-dollar clubs is dictating policy throughout the football business and eroding cultural traditions that underpin the popularity of the sport.

The FA Cup, created in 1871 and the oldest national football competition in the world, is the best opportunity that smaller clubs get to take on the giants of the game. Land a tie with a member of the Premier League elite like Liverpool or Arsenal and a revenue boost is guaranteed; avoid defeat and the payday is doubled. A replay can be worth £800,000 ($1 million) in combined gate receipts, broadcast payments and prize money — a rounding error for a club like Manchester United, which had revenue of £648 million in the year through June 2023, but potentially transformative for an outfit like Tranmere, with revenue of £5.45 million and a loss of £1 million in the same period.

The trouble is that the top-flight clubs don’t want these extended encounters — and with good reason. They face a congested schedule that is getting ever busier, with the European Champions League to be expanded next season and FIFA, global football’s governing body, planning a 32-team Club World Cup that will hold its inaugural event in June 2025. These international contests are much more lucrative than playing a club from England’s lower leagues.

There is an issue of player welfare here, admittedly. The more games footballers play, the higher their likelihood of injury for club assets valued in the tens of millions of pounds. But the pretext rings a little hollow when you consider that the changes announced last week included the scrapping of the Premier League’s winter break, which was designed to enable player recuperation.

The FA Cup has lost cachet in recent years with the proliferation of rival sporting, entertainment and broadcasting options. In your correspondent’s younger days, it felt as though the nation stopped on the day of the final, held in May, with much of the day’s television schedule given over to the buildup to the Saturday showpiece.