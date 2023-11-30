For a decent EPF pension

The employees’ pension scheme, added in 1995 with a modest pension benefit engineered through a ceiling on pensionable salary. It was Rs 5,000 when the scheme came into effect and was hiked in 2001 to Rs 6,500 and then to Rs 15,000 in September 2014. These were the sums on which both the PF contributions were made and the pension calculated. For instance, a person who has completed the full pensionable service, say, 35 years, and has paid during the service time the requisite contribution together with her or his employer on the statutory wages of Rs 5,000 would get the pension of Rs 2,500 as per the pension formula: Pension = Pensionable Service X Pensionable Salary/70. The pensionable salary means the salary on which the contribution is paid, which is the statutory ceiling of Rs 5,000 or less if the actual salary is lower than the ceiling. The subsequent increased ceilings of Rs 6,500 and Rs 15,000 entail a maximum pension of half these sums. This, the ceiling, is exactly the reason why those with high salaries, maybe even with more than a lakh, get paltry pension sums like Rs 1,500 a month.