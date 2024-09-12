For India, is there light at the end of this maize?

Maize is rapidly becoming a key crop in India, driven by rising demand across poultry and cattle feed, starch production, potable alcohol manufacturing, and ethanol for fuel blending. Currently, maize is trading at around Rs 23 per kg, surpassing the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 20.9/kg.

This reflects a 20 per cent increase compared to last year’s price of Rs 19.4/kg. Interestingly, while domestic maize prices are rising, global prices remain low. Myanmar’s non-GMO maize, allowed duty-free, lands at Rs 26.8/kg in South Indian warehouses, compared to around Rs 30/kg for Indian maize in the same locations. This price gap has led to a surge in Indian maize imports, reaching 0.54 million metric tonnes (MMTs) during the marketing year (MY) 2023-2024 (October to June) — the highest import level since 2000.

The critical question is whether this spike in imports is a temporary occurrence, or indicative of a more profound structural shift in the maize market.

Indian maize balance sheet

India produces and consumes ~36-37 MMTs of maize annually (2023). The largest consumer is the fast-growing feed industry, which absorbs about 60 per cent of the total — 47 per cent (17 MMTs) to poultry feed, and 13 per cent (5 MMTs) to cattle feed. The starch industry consumes about 14 per cent (5 MMTs), and this starch is used in sectors like baking, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper. The food processing industry takes about 7 per cent (2.5 MMTs), and another ~5 MMTs is consumed as food. India maintains a stock of ~1 MMTs between years.

Indian maize exports were largely a residue. An analysis of prices since 2000 shows that Indian maize is usually in the non-tradeable zone compared to its global prices, when adjusted for quality and freight. Till 2019-2020, India, on average, exported 0.5-1.2 MMTs annually. However, since 2020-2021, these exports jumped up to about 3-4 MMTs annually. In 2022-2023, about 0.8 MMTs of maize was also diverted towards ethanol-for-fuel blending purposes.

Poor monsoon pressures

Last year was an El Niño year, which typically causes the Pacific Ocean to warm, leading to weaker monsoons in India. In 2023, the monsoon rains were 6 per cent below normal, and since 45 per cent of India’s cropped area depends on rainfall, several crops, including maize, were adversely affected. Maize production fell by about 2.5 MMTs to 35.67 MMTs in 2023-2024 from 38.09 MMTs in 2022-2023. Other crops that saw a decline were sugarcane (10 per cent), cotton (3 per cent), urad (13 per cent), soybean (13 per cent), and moong (21 per cent).

At the same time, the government’s E20 mandate — which targets 20 per cent ethanol blending with fuel — continues. But the poor monsoon affected the availability of key feedstock crops like sugarcane and maize. As sugarcane was prioritised for food/sugar production, maize took on a larger role in ethanol production. The government incentivised maize-based ethanol by raising its price, which increased its demand.

Consequently, about 5.5 MMTs of maize is expected to be diverted toward ethanol production during the ongoing 2023-2024 ethanol supply year (ESY). This has tightened the maize supply, driving up prices and forcing industries like poultry feed and starch production to turn to global markets, likely resulting in maize imports of ~1 MMT during the current crop year.

Crop diversification

For farmers, the rising maize prices, are a cause for celebration. Maize requires lesser irrigation than rice while providing comparable fodder, making it an attractive alternative. The Centre, along with several states, has been encouraging farmers to shift from rice to maize during the kharif season. Thanks to the growing demand, recently triggered by distilleries for producing ethanol from the crop, maize prices have continued to rise, even during the rabi harvest months (March to June) for most times prices stayed above the MSP (Figure 1).