Four fold endeavour to end conflicts

All religions, philosophies, social, economic and political theories, psychological systems, etc. are based on a particular interpretation or understanding of history. This itself is untenable or erroneous and, so, these systems cannot trace and understand correctly the historical roots of the problems or conflicts. In that case, how can they eradicate conflicts?
If they had understood the genesis and pathology rightly, then they should have been able to resolve conflicts. Similarly all religions, philosophies,etc. are based on some presumptions which themselves have not been validated by proof. These presumptions or presuppositions are themselves in conflict with those of other religions, philosophies, etc. So, instead of solving, they add to conflicts.
It needs to be understood that every conflict can be ended, narrowed or reduced by appealing to a value but, if that value is not accepted on good faith by those systems or methodologies, the conflicts too in the outer world cannot be ended.
For example, if a system of thought does not adopt non-violence in its methods and is instead based on the belief that violence is justified to end violence and to establish peace, how can it establish an order of non-violence? People expect the State to end conflicts but if the State is itself an instrument of coercion and violence, then how can it end conflicts? Moreover, all conflicts ensue from incorrect relations with one’s own self and then with others. They are also due to clashes of ego or self-interests. So, if these problems of ego and selfishness are not solved, how can the conflicts be resolved?
The system and method, applied as a solution, should not give rise to another problem, even if they solve one or some of the problems. Otherwise, it would mean only replacing the problems.
All problems and conflicts have to be dealt with together and simultaneously, else they will remain because they are so intermingled that many will remain even if one of them remains.
It is in this context that we should understand the importance of true spiritual knowledge imparted by the Supreme, Value System and interpretation of history and an all-out methodical effort as it does not have these flaws. Such a four-fold endeavour, under Supreme’s guidance alone can and will end all conflicts forever and can and will usher in the proverbial Golden Age.