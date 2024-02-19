Four fold endeavour to end conflicts

For example, if a system of thought does not adopt non-violence in its methods and is instead based on the belief that violence is justified to end violence and to establish peace, how can it establish an order of non-violence? People expect the State to end conflicts but if the State is itself an instrument of coercion and violence, then how can it end conflicts? Moreover, all conflicts ensue from incorrect relations with one’s own self and then with others. They are also due to clashes of ego or self-interests. So, if these problems of ego and selfishness are not solved, how can the conflicts be resolved?