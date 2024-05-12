Funereal thoughts

Meanwhile, the king mourned the loss of both the princess and his wealth. In order to retrieve it, he gave strict orders that the body of Karpara must be kept as it was, and that anyone attempting to perform the body’s last rites was to be captured and brought to him. Now, Ghata wanted to mourn his dear friend aloud before the body, cremate it, and scatter the bones as per tradition. And so, he dressed up as an ascetic, carrying with him a pot of rice and milk. As he walked past the body, he pretended to slip and broke the pot, spilling its contents, upon which he lamented, seemingly about his lost alms, crying about the pot (karpara in Sanskrit), that was filled with sweetness. And so he was able to make the traditional offering and lament his friend’s death, while fooling the guards.