G7 sanctions slip through the cracks

The reports of the US Treasury Department imposing sanctions on two ship owners in October 2023 for allegedly transporting Russian oil at $75 and $80 per barrel, while relying on US-connected service providers, demonstrate a feeble attempt to achieve the lofty goal set by the G7 in mid-2022. The group, consisting of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada, and Japan, aimed to punish Russia for its military actions against Ukraine by exploring measures to bar imports of Russian oil at prices above a specified level. In September 2022, their finance ministers confirmed their joint political intention to prohibit services that enable the maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum. Those services would only be allowed if products were purchased at or below the price cap. On December 5, 2022, they set the price ceiling at $60 per barrel.