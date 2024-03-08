Galtung and Gandhi

In his 1969 article, Violence, Peace, and Peace Research, Galtung emphasised the need to define violence. Violence, he stated, is any avoidable assault on basic human needs, such as survival, well-being, freedom, and identity. The threat of violence against these needs is also considered violence because individuals can establish a meaningful relationship with their environment only by meeting their basic needs. This relationship with the environment can also be at an emotional and spiritual level outside of the physical level. Galtung then categorised violence into direct, structural, and cultural violence. According to this, structural violence is caused by unjust political mechanisms, processes, and institutions. In contrast, cultural violence is fed by anger, fear, and hatred for others. To Galtung, structural and cultural violence is the source of invisible conflicts; this violence directly turns into violence and becomes visible. Thus, understanding violence becomes a prerequisite for achieving peace.