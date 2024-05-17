Get ready bosses: Today’s protesters are tomorrow’s workers

But now has come the fallout. If a company takes what’s considered a left-leaning position on a political or social issue, it will be pilloried by the right for “woke capitalism.” But stay quiet, and employees — whose outspokenness corporate culture has cultivated — may rebel. “Companies are desperate for a route out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into,” says Alison Taylor, New York University business school professor and author of Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World.

There is no clearer example of this than Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which from its early days encouraged employee voice and activism, giving workers a sense that they had a say in how the company was run. The rank-and-file had a track record of successfully advocating for change; in 2018, Google succumbed to pressure from employees and ended its Project Maven contract, a deal with the US Department of Defense to help analyze drone videos.

But now even Google has had enough. The company fired 50 employees last month for protesting the tech giant’s contract with the Israeli government. In a memo to employees, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, “This is a business, and not a place to act in a way that disrupts coworkers or makes them feel unsafe, to attempt to use the company as a personal platform, or to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics.” The fact that Pichai had to spell this out was a sign of just how much the company had encouraged employees to think otherwise.

This might feel like a betrayal to Googlers who thought they were joining a free-wheeling and open culture, one not all that dissimilar from the college campuses some of them had recently departed. But Pichai is right to make it clear what the expectations are, even if employees don’t like them.

If CEOs really want to revert to the I just work here era, they need to have those expectation-setting conversations early and often (notably, Pichai’s letter came after the employee protests). As the Class of 2024 enters the workplace, companies may even want to consider making those discussions part of new employee onboarding, if they’re not already.

Better yet, business leaders should be upfront about not just what is forbidden, but also what is allowed when it comes to employees using their voices — a subject that, in the age of social media, isn’t always limited to the 9-to-5. And while companies may now want politics and personal values out of the office, why not give employees ample opportunity to express them in other settings, perhaps by providing time off to vote or volunteer for a nonprofit of their choice? Because if companies are asking Gen Z to quiet down at work, they’re going to need space elsewhere to speak up.