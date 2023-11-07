Go circular to reduce carbon footprint  

A new report from the Cimate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), published ahead of the Dubai Climate Conference (CoP 28), scheduled for two weeks starting November 30, squarely blames major economies for disregarding their significant contribution to global warming. In 2021, India’s per capita emissions were a mere 2.93 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, while the G7 countries collectively emitted 11.7 tonnes per capita. The global average stands at 6.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, with 27 European nations emitting 8.1 tonnes per capita. China and the US lead the pack with 10.1 and 17.5 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per capita, respectively, making China’s emissions more than three times that of India despite their similar population sizes. The report highlights that, apart from
India and Indonesia, other G20 countries are failing to meet their Paris Climate Accord commitments.
The India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) project, emerging from the G20 leaders’ Delhi Declaration, aims to reduce dependence on the Suez Canal by transporting goods from Indian ports to Europe via the UAE and Israel. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has pledged an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crores to establish rail links to all eight ports on the west coast of India, including Karwar and Vadhavan. Uttar Kannada forests are already under threat from the Hubbali-Ankola rail project and will face additional threat from the rail link to Karwar port. Transporting goods via the sea route will be more economical when compared to the IMEEEC corridor, which involves two additional handling steps and higher train freight costs.
Scientists consistently warn about the severe impact of global warming, but world leaders seem indifferent to these warnings and continue to exploit nature in the name of economic growth. Unless the climate issue becomes a grassroots campaign, an election agenda, and political parties are held accountable, our survival is in question.
The production of goods uses natural resources, some of which are biodegradable, and also pumps up CO2 and methane in the atmosphere while also degrading the natural capital. A circular economy approach can help conserve these resources. Systems for collecting discarded materials and promoting recycling or upcycling are crucial for sustainable living. It is important to change our behaviour to minimise our carbon footprint.
Key resources like water, air, food, and energy are becoming scarcer. Preventing the depletion of natural capital and negative externalities like GHG emissions is priceless. If robust valuation methods are developed, a circular economy can be an economically viable proposition.
Energy consumption is an important component of human life, and behavioural change is also needed to minimise the damage. Countries like India and China, still in the coal trap, must conserve energy and focus on transitioning to cleaner energy sources like wind, solar, nuclear, and green hydrogen. In India, 20% of power generated is lost in transmission, which is twice the world average. Reducing transmission losses should be the focus of the agencies and governments. Multistoried buildings of institutions and big corporations are made up of glass. Municipalities and city corporations should bring in regulations so that they switch over to green buildings and save power on cooling. Communities should additionally run a campaign until every individual is conscious of power saving, so that the last man leaving the room switches off lights and fans. Modern air conditioners and electrical appliances, which save power, should replace the old.
(The writer is the retired head of Forest Force Karnataka)