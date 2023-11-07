Go circular to reduce carbon footprint  

Energy consumption is an important component of human life, and behavioural change is also needed to minimise the damage. Countries like India and China, still in the coal trap, must conserve energy and focus on transitioning to cleaner energy sources like wind, solar, nuclear, and green hydrogen. In India, 20% of power generated is lost in transmission, which is twice the world average. Reducing transmission losses should be the focus of the agencies and governments. Multistoried buildings of institutions and big corporations are made up of glass. Municipalities and city corporations should bring in regulations so that they switch over to green buildings and save power on cooling. Communities should additionally run a campaign until every individual is conscious of power saving, so that the last man leaving the room switches off lights and fans. Modern air conditioners and electrical appliances, which save power, should replace the old.