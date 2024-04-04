God is in giving

The labourer delivered the bananas to the priest and returned with a slip that said, “I received 294 bananas for puja.” The angry owner tied the poor labourer to a tree, thrashed him, and asked what happened to the other six, to which the labourer replied that he was hungry and had no money to buy food, so he ate them. Later that night, the rich man had a dream. The god himself appeared in his dream and said, “Thank you for the bananas. The six bananas you gave me were delicious.” A puzzled merchant asked, “Only six? I had sent 294!” to which the divine replied, “I don’t know about those 294, but the six that reached me were delicious.”