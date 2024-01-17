Gone with the scrap

On one such occasion, a dealer was called into our home, and all the collected things were placed before him. He very meticulously segregated notebooks, newspapers, cardboard, and other broken plastic or rubber footwear. He weighed them separately and calculated that five rupees and sixty paise were the amount we had earned. He gave my mother a ten-rupee note, but we had no change. He asked my mother to send me with him to the next square so that he could give me the amount. My mother nodded, and I was only too happy to be walking with him. After walking for around 10 minutes, he made me sit in a tea stall and asked me to wait there so that he could bring the money to give me. He rode off on his bicycle, announcing his arrival to others in the area. I remained sitting there, waiting for him to come back with our five rupees and sixty paise.