Good will: The catalyst for social transformation

We hear daily about one or the other major problem causing grave suffering to a large segment of society or to mankind as a whole. These problems are classified as economic, social, political, racial, administrative, etc., and attempts are made to find solutionss from the respective area of human knowledge.

Unjust treatment to industrial or farm-labour, torture of political opponents, unfair treatment meted out to undertrials, bride-burning, abuse and abject poverty are only a few problems on the long list. The top of the list is the problem of arms race that threatens the very existence of humankind.

Economic and social reforms, diplomatic negotiations, political declarations and legal enactments are only some of the measures that have been adopted to solve these and other problems over the years.

Though all these efforts have borne some fruit, the core of the problems remains unsolved and there has been no satisfactory and lasting solution. The question, therefore, remains: “What are these problems due to and how can these be solved or eliminated?”