Google, Facebook should use AI to combat conspiracy theories

By Parmy Olson

It's understandable to feel rattled by the persuasive powers of artificial intelligence. At least one study has found people were more likely to believe disinformation generated by AI than humans. The scientists in that investigation concluded that people preferred the way AI systems used condensed, structured text. But new research shows how the technology can be used for good.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has validated something many AI watchers long suspected: The technology is remarkably persuasive when reinforced with facts. The scientists invited more than 2,000 people who believed in different conspiracy theories to summarize their positions to a chatbot— powered by OpenAI’s latest publicly available language model, and briefly debate them with the bot.

On average, participants subsequently described themselves as 20 per cent less confident in the conspiracy theory; their views remained softened even two months later.

While companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. might use persuasive chatbots for advertising, given their heavy reliance on ads for revenue, that’s far off at best and unlikely to happen at all, people in the ad industry tell me.