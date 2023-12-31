Govt’s normalcy narrative faces off against realities in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the area, as did Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when they met the families of the dead in Rajouri, 35 kilometres away from Topa Peer. The political outreach is because the BJP is actively courting the Gujjar community, as it seeks to achieve its goal of installing a Hindu chief minister in the Muslim-majority union territory. That is why the J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina visited the village on Thursday and asserted that the “culprits” who tortured the young men would get a “big punishment”.

Though Muslim Gujjars have supported the security forces, the BJP has largely failed so far in cultivating a significant votebank among the community, which forms around 12 per cent of J&K’s population.